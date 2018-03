WASHINGTON (WHDH) — The results of a polygraph test taken by adult film star Stormy Daniels reveals that she was telling the truth when she said she had an affair with President Donald Trump.

Daniels’ attorney released a photo of Daniels taking the polygraph test back in 2011.

Trump has denied ever having an affair with Daniels.

