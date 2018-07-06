MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of four escaped a house fire in Marlborough Friday morning thanks to their 3-year-old poodle.

When flames broke out inside the two-family home on Chestnut Street just after 2:15 a.m., the family’s dog, Divi, ran around the house barking to wake up his family, fire officials said.

Neighbor Jim Heafey said he awoke to think that maybe his house was on fire.

“When you’re asleep, you don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “I thought it might have been our house but as soon as I looked out, you could see the flames and they started coming out from the roof of the house, about 10-feet high.”

Marlborough firefighters called in help from other towns to battle the massive fire.

The home was deemed a complete loss after part of the roof collapsed.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Divi, a 3yo poodle, started barking and woke his owners before a fire broke out at their home in Marlborough #7news pic.twitter.com/ewMmYZJbXj — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) July 6, 2018

A family’s dog wakes them before flames engulf their Marlboro home. A neighbor took this photo #7news pic.twitter.com/lceUQJOyvG — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) July 6, 2018

