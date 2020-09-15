ORANGE, Texas (WHDH) — A woman excited to learn the gender of her unborn great grandchild attempted to record the big reveal but instead got a 10-second video of herself.

In a video tweeted out by mom-to-be Kennedy Law on Sept. 6, Yolanda Martinez can be seen looking at the camera with a smile on her face as people around her counted down from 10.

“My grandma thought she was recording our gender reveal poor thing,” Law tweeted.

The reveal party, which took place in June, had another mishap.

In a video taken of the couple, pink powder could be seen exploding from a smoke bomb; however, they soon learned that the smoke bomb was the wrong color and they were actually having a boy.

