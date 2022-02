A New Hampshire charity got a visit from some feathered friends Tuesday.

Two turkeys came to the door of Catholic Charities, and footage shows one banging on the door with his beak and trying to peer in.

Workers at the charity said the birds ultimately wandered off without getting assistance.

