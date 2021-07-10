BOSTON (WHDH) - Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Boston used a festive atmosphere and gift cards to encourage residents who haven’t gotten vaccinated to come out for a dose Saturday.

The clinics were held in Roxbury, East Boston and Mattapan — the last neighborhood being the only one in Boston that has not reached a 50 percent vaccination rate, according to Mayor Kim Janey. Organizers said they hoped the event would boost rates by appealing to residents and reaching out to their concerns.

“They are excited by the music, seeing everyone here, having vaccines in their community close to them,” said Dr. Sarimer Sanchez, an infectious disease specialist with Boston Public Health. “Getting vaccinated by people who speak their language — we have Spanish speakers, French, Haitian Creole speakers.”

Families received a $150 grocery gift card for getting vaccinated, and people who got doses said they would encourage others to come out.

“At first I thought I was going to get sick if I took it, but now I took the first one and I’m inviting a lot of people to come out and get vaccinated so that they can stay healthy,” said Paolo Charles.

