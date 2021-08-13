BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Brookside Community Health Center is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood this weekend.

The pop-up clinic will be in the parking lot of America’s Food Basket at 926 Cummins Highway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The vaccines will be free to the public.

The clinic is part of a larger effort across the Mass General Brigham system to better serve communities with lower vaccination rates.

Mattapan reportedly has the lowest percentage of vaccinated residents in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)