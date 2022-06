BOSTON (WHDH) - A pop-up plaza is making its way to Boston.

Copley Connect is a 10-day project to transform Dartmouth Street with food trucks, library programming, performances, and youth and family activities.

The area will only be open to pedestrians between Copley Square Park and the Boston Public Library and will remain so until June 17.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)