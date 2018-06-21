Pope: Countries should take in as many migrants as they can

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says countries should take in as many migrants as they can handle and properly integrate into their societies.

Speaking to reporters aboard his airplane as he flew back to Rome on Thursday after a daylong trip to Geneva, Francis reiterated that he supports the U.S. bishops who condemned the immigration policy of separating children from parents who enter the United States illegally.

Francis also endorsed European proposals to develop jobs and education in African countries to combat trafficking of migrants seeking better lives in Europe.

The pope decried that migrants sent back to Libya suffer torture and other abuse in prisons he likened to World War II concentration camps.

He said: “Each country can accept the migrants that they can handle and integrate,” including by having enough jobs.

