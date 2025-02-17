(CNN) — Pope Francis has a “polymicrobial infection” of his respiratory tract that will require his treatment in hospital to be changed, the Vatican said Monday, with tests indicating a “complex clinical picture.”

“The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has led to a further change in therapy,” the Vatican said in a statement.

“All the tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalization.”

The 88-year-old pontiff was checked into a hospital in Rome for “diagnostic tests” relating to a respiratory tract infection, according to the Vatican. They later confirmed he was in Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in the Italian capital – and had canceled his meetings for the next three days.

