BOSTON (WHDH) - After more than 20 years at the helm of the Boston Archdiocese Cardinal Seán O’Malley is retiring as archbishop.

The move was not unexpected: O’Malley turned 80 years old in June, the mandatory retirement age for cardinals set by the Catholic Church.

Many are already reflecting on O’Malley’s legacy as archbishop, referring to it as a very “healing” time.

Matthew Schmalz, a professor in the College of the Holy Cross’ department of religious studies.

“It’s a mixed reaction, in one sense,” Schmalz said. “I think many Bostonians are very grateful for the healing that he brought to the diocese. And so, it’ll be sad to lose him. On the other hand, this’ll bring in someone new.”

O’Malley took over the diocese in the aftermath of the clergy abuse scandal that led to the resignation of his predecessor, Cardinal Bernard Law.

He is considered a close personal friend of Pope Francis and was, at one time, considered a contender to become pope himself.

The diocese confirmed Monday that Pope Francis’ selection to replace O’Malley is the current bishop of Providence, Richard Henning, who has been in his current role for just over a year.

“Bishops who have been appointed most recently have really been in the mold of Pope Francis,” Schmalz said. “So I think we should expect personal outreach and not some distant Archbishop who is simply an administrator.”

O’Malley will introduce Henning as Archbishop-elect on Monday after the two concelebrate mass at the diocese’s pastoral center.

It is expected that O’Malley will still hold a very impactful role behind the scenes, especially through the transition phase.

Henning will be installed as Archbishop of Boston on Thursday, October 31 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

