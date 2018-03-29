VATICAN CITY (AP) — It’s the fulfillment of a wish three years in the making for 12-year-old Peter Lombardi – a kiss on the forehead from Pope Francis.

After being diagnosed with leukemia back in April of 2015, his mother said that Peter told the Make A Wish Foundation that he only wanted one thing.

“I asked Peter, ‘what’s your wish going to be?’ and Peter said, ‘I want that man in white, on the TV. I want a kiss from him, like he’s kissing all those children,” said Brenda Lombardi.

Peter’s cancer went into remission, and to celebrate, his family, who live in Ohio, made a trip to Rome this week for Easter.

They met their tour guide and told him of Peter’s wish. Peter’s mom said the guide took them to the Vatican to meet a family friend.

“She took us the back way where the Swiss guards live and we got to meet the Swiss guards and it was beautiful,” Brenda Lombardi said.

The guide then coached the family, telling them when Pope Francis comes by, you need to scream and lift Peter up.

That’s just what they did and it led not only to the kiss, but the ride of a lifetime in the popemobile.

Peter loved the experience, saying “The Pope kissed me and blessed me and then blessed me again.”

Peter’s mother said she became emotional when her son waved back and smiled from the Pope’s car.

She added that she never thought it would be possible to make her son’s wish come true.

