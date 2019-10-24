(WHDH) — Popeyes crispy chicken sandwich sent people across the United States into a craze over the summer as they tried to get their hands on one.

The meal quickly sold out but one report claims that the highly sought after sandwich will soon be back on the menu.

Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeyes locations, will offer the sandwich beginning in early November, Chief Executive Officer Guillermo Perales told Bloomberg.

The restaurants will also reportedly be hiring an additional 400 employees, with the possibility of two employees from each store being dedicated to making this item.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., Popeyes’ corporate parent, did not confirm the date of the sandwich’s relaunch.

