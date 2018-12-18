Popeyes offering ‘Emotional Support Chickens’ to relieve stress of holiday travel

(WHDH) — Dreading the stress and bustle of holiday travel this year? Don’t fret. Popeyes has you covered.

The food chain is rolling out an “Emotional Support Chickens” to provide a good-hearted laugh for travelers who are taking to the air this month.

Starting Tuesday, travelers passing through Philadelphia International Airport can purchase a fried chicken meal with an Emotional Support Chicken carrier at the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Terminal C.

Some travelers have pushed the envelope in recent years with the types of animals they try to bring on flights and classify as “emotional support animals,” including the likes of peacocks, squirrels, and tarantulas.

Popeyes says it just hopes its new chickens will bring cheer and help alleviate stress.

“We know holiday travel can be frustrating, and there’s no better way to ease stress than with a box of delicious Popeyes fried chicken and a good laugh,” company CEO Hope Diaz said. “We appreciate how comforting emotional support animals are and wanted to create our own version. The good news is that our emotional support chicken is permitted to fly without any restrictions.”

Emotional Support Chickens will be available while supplies last for the three-piece tenders combo.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)