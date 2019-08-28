(WHDH) — The highly sought after Popeyes crispy chicken sandwich has officially sold out but the fast-food company says this won’t last long.

Popeyes announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that they had run out of the delectable sandwiches across the nation.

Their chicken sandwich created a large buzz on social media, with many people waiting in long lines to get their hands on one.

This started a war between other fast-food chains, such as Chick-fil-A and KFC, who feel their chicken sandwiches rank supreme.

Fans of the Popeyes chicken sandwich will be able to sign up for push notifications through the company’s app in order to be the first ones who know when the sandwich will be back.

Want to be first to know when it’s back? Download the Popeyes app and turn on push notifications. Apple Store: https://t.co/3FnnkYNxN9

Google Play: https://t.co/12esWyA30r — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

