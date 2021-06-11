BOSTON (WHDH) - The Pops will perform their annual Fourth of July concert at Tanglewood in Lenox this summer, while the fireworks finale is slated to be held at the Boston Common, officials announced Friday.

Keith Lockhart will lead the Independence Day concert from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and the fireworks finale will follow. The event will air on Bloomberg television and it will be broadcast locally on WHDH-TV.

Jon Batiste, band leader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and legendary singer Mavis Staples will also make appearances during the event.

Free tickets to the celebration will be made available to the public starting at 10 a.m. on June 21.

