SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A popular amusement park in Salem, New Hampshire is hoping to reopen next month after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the original reopening date.

Canobie Lake Park is targeting July 16 as its opening day for the 2020 season.

Workers are preparing the park for a new normal, which will include additional policies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees.

Updates on new protocols will be posted on Canobie Lake Park’s website.

The park was originally set to open on May 2.

