Popular Argentinean eatery in Arlington closing for good after 18 years

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A wildly popular Argentinean eatery in Arlington is closing for good after 18 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken a brutal toll on restaurants across Massachusetts and the United States.

Tango Restaurant announced in a Facebook post that Sunday, June 28, would be its last day in business.

“To our friends, customers, and those who have become like family, please know that we have cherished every birthday, anniversary, wedding, and all those special occasions you chose to spend with us,” the restaurant wrote in the post. “From the many batches of Chimichurri to the double kisses on the cheek from Armando to the cocktails poured by Gabriel, we have enjoyed every moment, and it has been our true honor to have served you.”

The restaurant said the three-month coronavirus lockdown was “difficult in so many ways” but ownership has hopes of potentially reopening in the future.

“While we say goodbye, for now, I hope one day we might be able to bring it all to life again,” the restaurant added.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)