Popular Back Bay bar closes after more than 3 decades

BOSTON (WHDH) - After more than three decades, a staple of Boston nightlife is closing its doors for good.
In a post on Instagram, the Pour House announced Wednesday that due to the impact of COVID-19, the bar will be changing hands.
“The heart and soul of The Pour House has always been our staff and our customers. Without them, we would never have been as successful as we were for 34 years,” the post read.
Singer Rihanna loved the wings at the popular bar in Boston’s Back Bay so much that she stopped by two days in a row while in town back 2019.
To all our dedicated customers, employees- past and present, friends, families and colleagues: It is with great regret to tell you that after 34 glorious years, it is time for us to say goodbye and thank you. Due to COVID the ownership of The Pour House will be changing hands. We want to thank each and every one of you very much. The heart and soul of The Pour House has always been our staff and our customers. Without them, we would never have been as successful as we were for 34 years. So many great times. So many fantastic memories. Far too many to post. It has been a wild and crazy ride and we could not have done it without all of you. For the last 34 years, we have prided ourselves with always being open, 365 days a year, knowing you would always be there to support us. And so it is so very sad to say……….Sorry, we're closed. Thank you for your loyalty, dedication and patronage over the years. We will miss you all. And a special thanks to the many staff members over the years for all their hard work and effort. This all wouldn’t have been possible without all of you. Be safe and be well. Team Pour House
There is no word yet on who may be taking over the Boylston Street location.
