Popular Back Bay bar closes after more than 3 decades

BOSTON (WHDH) - After more than three decades, a staple of Boston nightlife is closing its doors for good.

In a post on Instagram, the Pour House announced Wednesday that due to the impact of COVID-19, the bar will be changing hands.

“The heart and soul of The Pour House has always been our staff and our customers. Without them, we would never have been as successful as we were for 34 years,” the post read.

Singer Rihanna loved the wings at the popular bar in Boston’s Back Bay so much that she stopped by two days in a row while in town back 2019.

There is no word yet on who may be taking over the Boylston Street location.

