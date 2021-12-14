BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular Boston establishment known for its rooftop bar, industrial-style interior, projection screen televisions, and food trucks announced Tuesday that they will be closing their doors for good in January.

Coppersmith on West 3rd Street in South Boston will bid goodbye to the community come Sunday, Jan. 16, after serving customers for six years.

The building that houses Coppersmith is being repurposed as a new development, according to Sheila Senat, Coppersmith’s longtime general manager.

“We’ve been fortunate to remain open for much of these past two years, which was unexpected and a blessing,” Senat said in a news release. “It gave us the opportunity to spend a couple more trips around the sun with our amazing guests, who have become like family, and for our beloved team to retain employment during an incredibly difficult time in the hospitality industry. It is bittersweet to finally say goodbye, but the happy memories of Coppersmith will live on for so many.”

Coppersmith will remain open Wednesday-Sunday through Jan. 16, serving drinks, their signature “all day” menu, and weekend brunch.

