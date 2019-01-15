Popular Boston bar to close this weekend after 15 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular restaurant and lounge in Boston’s North End will close this weekend after 15 years due to “leasing problems.”

The Living Room announced on Facebook that Saturday will be their final night of business.

“We would like to thank our past and current staff for all of their hard work and our patrons for their support over the past 15 years! Please come by this week and toast to the end of an era,” the restaurant’s social media post said.

The Atlantic Avenue establishment was known over the years for its comfort food, specialty martinis and trivia nights.

