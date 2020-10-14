Popular Boston restaurant closes after worker tests positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular Boston restaurant has temporarily closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Trina’s Starlite Lounge said in an Instagram post that one of its team members who contracted the virus is asymptomatic and quarantining at home while other workers await their rest results.

“We had the entire restaurant professionally disinfected,” the restaurant wrote in the post. “Thank you for all your patience and well wishes.”

The eatery says it plans to reopen “as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

