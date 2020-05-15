Popular Boston restaurant closing for good after 15 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - The owners of a popular Boston restaurant announced Friday that they are closing their doors for good as the coronavirus pandemic continues to decimate businesses across the country.

“It is with a heavy heart and tears in our eyes that we announce the closing of Stella Restaurant and Bar,” the South End eatery wrote in a Facebook post. “It has been nothing but a pleasure to serve Boston and especially the South End these last 15 years.”

Stella Restaurant and Bar also said that Friday night will be their last night in business.

“We have made so many friends with employees and guests and will miss every one of you,” the establishment added. “Please know that this was not in our control we had hoped to come out of this stronger.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)