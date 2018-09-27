Popular Boston restaurant evacuated due to carbon monoxide scare

BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular Boston restaurant was evacuated Thursday night due to a carbon monoxide scare.

Fire officials say they were called to the Chart House on Long Wharf for an unrelated medical issue.

That’s when first responders’ portable carbon monoxide detectors went off.

The restaurant was evacuated, and crews shut off the gas service.

Investigators believe the problem was caused by a venting issue.

