Popular Boston sports bar closing after more than 50 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular Boston sports bar that first opened its doors in 1963 announced Thursday that it will be closing soon.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the soon closure of The Baseball Tavern,” bar owner Jimmy Rooney wrote in a Facebook post.

Over the last 56 years, Red Sox fans would routinely flock to the Boylston Street tavern for cold beers before games at Fenway Park.

“It has been a fantastic journey and wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our family, loyal customers, friends, and dedicated employees,” Rooney added. “We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years.”

Rooney did not share a definitive closing date.

