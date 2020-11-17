Popular brewery teams up with Waffle House to make bacon-infused beer

(WHDH) — A popular brewery teamed up with the iconic Waffle House restaurant chain to make a bacon-infused beer.

Oconee Brewing Company in Greensboro, Georgia, recently collaborated with the eatery to brew Bacon & Kegs — the first-ever Waffle House-branded beer.

The ale is dark red in color, distinctly smells of bacon, and clocks in at 6.5 percent alcohol by volume.

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewing company said in a Facebook post. “The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smoky bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The “soon to be iconic” brew will available exclusively at Oconee starting Dec. 18, the brewery added.

