Popular Brighton pub closing its doors after 29 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Briar Pub in Brighton will be closing its doors next month after 29 years in business.

In a message posted on its website, the Washington Street pub announced its last day of service will be May 6.

“This was a difficult and sad decision to make,” the message from the O’Connor family read. “We want to recognize and express sincere appreciation for our staff – some have been with us since the very beginning. Their hard work and dedication to providing warm hospitality was what made the Green Briar so special.”

