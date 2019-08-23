Popular Cape Cod beach closed after buoy pings 2 great white sharks

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Cape Cod beach was closed to swimming on Friday morning after a buoy pinged a pair of great white sharks.

Swimmers at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet have been ordered to stay out of the water until at least 10:40 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

More than a dozen sharks have been either spotted or pinged off the outer Cape in recent days.

A shark was seen devouring a seal off Nauset Beach last weekend.

