Popular Cape Cod beach closed after great white shark sighting

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Cape Cod beach was closed Tuesday morning after a confirmed great white shark sighting.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was ordered closed to swimmers for an hour just before 12 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The beach was also temporarily closed on Saturday following another shark sighting. Longnook Beach in Truro was also shut down.

There have been nearly 10 shark sightings off Cape Cod since Monday.

Confirmed Shark Alert on 2019-07-16T11:42:00-0400! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) July 16, 2019

