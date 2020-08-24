Popular Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after 2 sharks pinged nearby

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular beach on Cape Cod has temporarily closed to swimming Monday morning after two sharks were pinged nearby.

Swimming is prohibited at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet until 10:10 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Numerous shark sightings have been confirmed this summer.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)