ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular beach on Cape Cod has been closed to swimming after a great white shark was spotted swimming close to shore on Monday afternoon.

Town officials in Orleans reported that a shark was seen 75 yards off Nauset Beach around 2:05 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The shark was said to be swimming south at the time of the sighting.

The beach will reopen to swimming at 3:05 p.m., as long as there is no other reported activity.

