Popular Cape Cod destination cancels all town-sponsored events through end of 2020

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Cape Cod destination has canceled all of its town-sponsored events through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Provincetown’s select board on Monday directed the town manager to revoke previously approved

town applications and cancel town-sponsored events, such as the Fourth of July fireworks and parade

permits, until the end of the year, officials said.

The list of events includes Pride (Sasha to Tea), Camp Light Bulb Variety Show and Fundraiser, Mark Cortale Productions, Carnival, Swim for Life, AA Area Assembly Meeting, Annual Harbor to the Bay American Lung Assoc. Bike Ride, National Gay Pilots Association, Tennessee Williams Festival, Payomet PAC Concert, O’Sullivan Wedding, Alzheimer’s Walk and Luncheon, RoundUp Dance, the Halloween Ball, King Hiram’s Lodge Dinner, Lion’s Club Arts & Crafts Fair, Holly Folly Concert, and Outer Cape Chorale.

“While many of these events provide a significant influx of visitors to the town, the prior approvals did

not mitigate current societal impacts of a pandemic,” the town said in a news release. “Revised applications need to factor in social distancing, and include standards to ensure public safety. Once an applicant can meet these necessary standards, the Select Board can properly review the application to determine if the event can move forward.”

Provincetown officials stressed that event planners have the option of reapplying if they can meet the new safety guidelines.

