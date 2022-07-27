WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has fined Hyundai Capital America $19.2 million for giving credit reporting companies incorrect information that lowered customer’s credit scores, the organization announced.

The CFPB ordered that Hyundai Capital pay $13.2 million to affected customers and $6 million in a civil money penalty for failing to take proper measures to fix the problem when identified between 2016 and 2020.

Hyundai Capital America is the U.S. financial subsidiary for global automaker Hyundai Motor Group based in Seoul. Hyundai Capital America purchases and services contracts and leases originated from 1,600 Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis dealerships. Hyundai Capital America services 1.7 million U.S. drivers.

The CFPB said that Hyundai Capital provided inaccurate reports “8.7 million times across 2.2 million accounts from January 2016 to March 2020.”

“Hyundai illegally tarnished credit reports for millions of borrowers, including by falsely reporting them to credit reporting companies as being delinquent on their loans and leases,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Loan servicers must be complete and accurate when furnishing information that affects a borrower’s credit report.”

According to the CFPB, this is their largest Fair Credit Reporting Act case against an auto servicer.

The CFPB said they received many complaints from consumers that Hyundai Capital inaccurately reported account information to credit reporting companies. Upon further investigation, CFPB discovered that the company was repeatedly providing inaccurate credit report information about customer payments on loans and leases that they purchased and services. CFPB said that Hyundai Capital identified many of the issues causing these inaccuracies in its internal audits but took years to address the problem.

Hyundai Capital said they will pay the fines and launch an “end-to-end review” of their credit reporting.

