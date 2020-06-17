Popular coffee shop reopens 3 Boston locations

BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular coffee shop announced Wednesday that three of its Boston locations have reopened for business following a monthslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening of the Peet’s Coffee shops is part of a phased approach, with locations operating in a limited access model to guard against the spread of the virus, the California-based chain said in a news release.

With limited access operations in effect, the chain says customers can order and pick up their coffee to go or place an order using the Peet’s mobile app.

Peet’s says it has also enabled delivery through a partnership with DoorDash.

There are now a total of five locations that have reopened in Boston.

To view a list of locations that are open in the city, click here.

