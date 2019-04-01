Popular dating app Tinder rolls out new height verification feature

(WHDH) — The popular dating app Tinder now has a new feature that requires all of its users to verify their height.

“It’s come to our attention that most of you 5’10ers out there are actually 5’6. The charade must stop. This type of dishonesty doesn’t just hurt your matches — it hurts us, too,” Tinder said in a press release.

Tinder says it has had a “Height Verification Badge” in its back pocket for years but was hoping honesty would prevent them from introducing the tool.

Users will now be required to enter their accurate height with a screenshot of themselves standing next to a commercial building.

“We’ll do some state-of-the-art verifying and you’ll receive your badge directly on your profile,” Tinder said.

Tinder says that it expects to now see a decline in the 80 percent of male users who claim to be over 6 feet tall.

It’s not clear at this point if the badge is a real feature or an April Fools Day prank.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)