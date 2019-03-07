Popular Dracut restaurant celebrates 30th anniversary, scales back prices to 1989

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut restaurant went back in time Thursday, dropping prices down to what they were when it opened 30 years ago.

Mama’s in Dracut had long lines as it celebrated with its reduced prices.

Loyal lunchtime diners dug into the famous chicken parm at the popular eatery.

“I’m selling chicken parm for $6.99 30 years ago. Today it’s $11.99. It hasn’t even doubled in 30 years,” said Steven Coravos, who opened Mama’s with his cousin, Charlie, on March 7, 1989. “Housing, education, healthcare, daycare, think those things have doubled (in price).”

Stacey Coravos, Steven’s daughter, says she remembers the day Mama’s opened its doors.

“I remember being here the first day, and we were so busy my dad sent us home because it was more important to make money than for us to eat here,” she said.

Mama’s is still very much a family business today. Stacey serves as its manager.

“My whole breadth of work here for almost 30 years has been the ties we have with the community, the people that come in day in day out,” she said.

People like Chris Popov have been loyal customers since the beginning.

“To do 30 years, in my opinion, is very good in the restaurant business. It speaks volumes about the place,” he said.

Steven Coravos says he hopes Mama’s is still running three decades from now.

“I won’t be here in 30 (years), but I hope we’re here for 30 (years),” he said.

While the decor and much of the clientele has stayed the same, prices have not.

“Spaghetti and meatballs: $3.99. Grapenut pudding: $1.99,” Steven said.

A lot of regulars went with Mama’s signature dish Thursday, the chicken parm.

“I’m going with the chicken parm,” Popov said. “Like I said, that’s my staple food. When I come here every time, that’s usually what I get, so I’m going to stick with tradition.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)