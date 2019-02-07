Popular drills recalled due to shock hazard

(WHDH) — DeWalt has recalled about 122,000 drills sold in the United States and Canada because the wiring can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall involves the DeWalt DWD110 and DWD112 3/8-inch variable speed reversing drills. The drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end.

Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected, according to the CPSC. If the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code it has already been inspected and is not affected.

The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label. Consumers whose drill does not have a date code or who cannot locate the date code should contact the company at 855-752-5259.

The drills were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, from Sept. 2017 through Nov. 2018 for between $60 and $70.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the drills.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)