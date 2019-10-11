Popular ice cream company issues recall over plastic contamination fears

(WHDH) — A popular ice cream company has issued a voluntary recall for a select lot of half-gallon products over fears of plastic contamination.

Blue Bell Ice Cream has recalled Butter Crunch Ice Cream that was produced on Aug. 26, 2019, in its plant in Sylacauga, Alabama, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Blue Bell says it discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of a plastic tool in a half-gallon of Butter Crunch Ice Cream.

An investigation revealed the broken tool was inadvertently incorporated into the production process in a small amount of product.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling a full day of production of the flavor.

The half-gallons can be identified by the following code located on the top of the packaging lid: 082621222.

There have been no reports of injuries related to the consumption of the product.

Consumers who may have bought the items can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)