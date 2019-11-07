Popular Italian restaurant to serve free 3-course meals to veterans in Mass., NH on Veterans Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular restaurant that’s known for its delicious authentic Italian food and fine dining experience says it will dish out free three-course meals to veterans in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, Tuscan Kitchen will serve complimentary lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to all veterans and active military personnel, in addition to one guest.

“As part of their ongoing commitment to serve the community and give back to those most deserving, Tuscan Brands again will serve thousands of complimentary lunches on Veterans Day,” Tuscan Kitchen said in a news release. “Tuscan Brands has served over 17,000 guests on this day over the past nine years as a small way of saying ‘thank you’ to these brave and selfless individuals.”

Tuscan Kitchen has Massachusetts locations in Boston and Burlington and New Hampshire locations in Portsmouth and Salem.

Reservations can be made by calling the desired location directly.

