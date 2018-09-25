(WHDH) — Macadamia nut lovers may want to check their pantry because a popular brand is being recalled over a possible E. coli contamination.

Mauna Loa voluntarily recalled all items produced at its facility in Hawaii after E. coli was found in the drinking water.

All nuts packaged from Sept. 6 to Sept. 21 are affected.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick.

The facility remains closed as health officials investigate.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)