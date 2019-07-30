Popular Martha’s Vineyard beach closed following shark sighting

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Martha’s Vineyard beach was ordered closed Tuesday afternoon following a shark sighting, officials said.

South Beach in Edgartown has been closed to swimming until further notice, police announced in a tweet around 1:30 p.m.

“South Beach currently closed to swimming due to a shark sighting,” the tweet said.

Massachusetts State Police also warned swimmers to use caution after their airwing spotted a “large white shark” near swimmers off Newcomb Hollow Beach near the Wellfleet-Truro line.

