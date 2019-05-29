Popular Mass. brewery to open taproom at Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the most popular breweries in Massachusetts is planning to open a new taproom at Patriot Place outside Gillette Stadium this summer.

Wormtown Brewery, of Worcester, has reached an agreement to bring a seven-barrel brewing system to produce Wormtown and Battle Road beer in a 4,000-square-foot space in Patriot Place’s North Marketplace.

The space most recently served as the Battle Road Hop Up during fall and winter 2018. The new contract agreement will bring the production of the Battle Road brand under the management of Wormtown, according to a press release issued by Patriot Place.

“Being able to bring our brewery to the fans of the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and concertgoers from all over is an amazing opportunity for us,” said Wormtown managing partner David Fields. “In addition, Patriot Place has incredible year-round foot traffic and we are looking forward to bringing great local beer to the Foxborough area.”

Fields says Wormtown is targeting a summer 2019 opening for the facility, which will feature a 2,500-square-foot taproom and include an outdoor seating area.

Battle Road had been seeking a strategic partner to assist in their brewing operations before making an agreement with Wormtown, according to Battle Road managing partner Greg Hill.

“We have a strong background in the retail side of our operation, but ultimately wanted to improve in the area of making great and innovative beers,” he said.

Patriot Place says it has worked closely with Wormtown to partner with many of the restaurants throughout the property to feature their menus and make food offerings available for delivery or take-in at the taproom.

The seven-barrel brewing system that Wormtown is bringing to Patriot Place is not currently available at its Shrewsbury St. facility in Worcester.

