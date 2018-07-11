Popular Massachusetts beach closed due to high surf, risk of strong rip currents

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Massachusetts beach will close Wednesday evening until further notice due to high surf and the risk of strong rip currents, officials said.

The day-use area of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport will be closed as of 6 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Conditions will be evaluated Thursday to determine if the reservation can be reopened.

Tropical Storm Chris, which is churning off the Atlantic Coast, has prompted officials along the eastern seaboard to warn beachgoers of dangerous conditions.

