Popular Medford pizza shop damaged in fire

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire damaged a popular pizza shop in Medford late Sunday night.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at Pinky’s Famous Pizza on Main Street around 11 p.m. found smoke pouring from the building.

Several firefighters were able to knock down the blaze before midnight.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

