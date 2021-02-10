Popular New England brewery creates beer named after viral mittens made famous by Bernie Sanders

(WHDH) — A popular New England brewery recently rolled out a new beer, “S’mitten Mittens,” featuring the now-infamous Bernie Sanders pose.

Four Quarters Brewing in Winooski, Vermont, has brewed a maple s’more stout to commemorate the senator’s homespun mittens, which he wore to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Sanders’ fuzzy mittens have since sparked endless quirky memes across social media.

The “warming” beer features maple syrup, milk sugar, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, graham cracker, and marshmallow, Four Quarters said.

Cans and drafts of the beer hit the brewery’s taproom on Feb. 12.

A portion of the proceeds from beer sales will be donated to the Winooski Food Shelf in an effort to help members of our community stay safe, warm, and fed during the winter.

