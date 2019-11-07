Popular New England ski resort opening this weekend with $39 lift tickets

(WHDH) — One of New England’s most popular ski resorts is opening this weekend and offering $39 lift tickets.

Sunday River in Maine says the first 500 shredders will qualify for the ticket offer, in addition to scoring a free opening day koozie.

The first chair is slated to go up at 8 a.m. Lifts will run until 3:30 p.m. Parking, food, and lift tickets will be sold out of Barker Lodge.

The $39 tickets will be made available to adults, teens, and seniors. Juniors will be charged $29.

Those making the trek north for the weekend should note that the mountain will only be open with advance terrain.

“As the snowguns keep blasting, Locke and Barker continue to transform into a winter wonderland,” Sunday River wrote on its website. “Trails like Upper Sunday Punch, Sunday Punch, Jim’s Whim, Ecstasy, Jungle Road, and T2 have been getting the goods the past few nights and are looking pretty in white.”

Sunday River will reopen on Nov. 15 for full-time operations.

