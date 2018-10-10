Popular NH restaurant offering cash, free steak tips in hopes of identifying burglar

RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - A popular New Hampshire restaurant is offering up free steak tips to area residents in the hopes of tracking down a burglar who broke into the business.

Through it’s “Tip-Off for Tips,” the Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery in Raymond is offering a $2,000 cash reward and free steak tips for the duration of his sentence, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the break-in, which occurred overnight Monday, is asked to call Raymond police.

