RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - A popular restaurant in Raymond, New Hampshire temporarily shut their doors Sunday after seven employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery announced that a server, a chef, a shipping worker, two prep cooks, and two members of their management team all contracted the virus, leaving possible exposures throughout the building between Monday and Saturday of last week.

“While this number may sound like a lot, we are thankful it is only 7 out of over 120 employees thus far and that all of those affected are feeling ok,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Staff have been encouraged to self-quarantine while Tuckaway Tavern remains closed for 10 days.

The building is undergoing sanitation and all employees are set to be tested before the doors reopen.

Anyone who recently visited the restaurant and is feeling symptomatic is urged to get tested as well.

