PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - With the summer fast approaching, Water Country in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is looking to hire close to 300 seasonal team members.

The popular water park says it is expanding its operating schedule closer to pre-pandemic standards and therefore needs to hire more workers.

“All signs point to a much better summer, so we’re stepping up our recruitment efforts to attract new candidates who can deliver great experiences for our guests,” Water Country General Manager Matt Hehl said. “We’re eager to get people back to work and to continue providing opportunities for families across New England to reconnect and spend time together.”

Starting hourly pay rates for positions including lifeguards, park services and seasonal maintenance have increased to $13 to $15 an hour in an effort to meet the workforce demand.

Water Country is also offering complimentary Season Passes for employees and up to three members of their immediate family.

To be eligible for the Season Pass benefit, applicants must complete the hiring process by June 10.

Those interested in applying can find more information here.

The water park is also hosting a job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with on-site interviews available.

Water Country is set to open for the season on June 12.

