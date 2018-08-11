NORTH READING, Mass. (WHDH) – A popular North Reading restaurant reopened Saturday, weeks after nearly 40 people reported getting sick during a suspected salmonella outbreak.

Kitty’s closed in early July after the health department found several food and safety concerns.

In July, the state confirmed nine cases of salmonella with an additional 30 suspected cases.

Health officials were able to trace the outbreak to the antipasto salad and potentially the house dressing.

The restaurant’s owners issued an apology on social media, thanking loyal customers for their patience.

