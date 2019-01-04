Popular North Shore sub shop to close after 60 years

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An iconic sandwich and sub shop on Route 1 in Saugus that first opened its doors in the 1950s will close for good next month.

Santoro’s Sub-Villa posted a notice of the closure on its website with a note that said: “We are retiring!”

The Santoro family first opened shops in Lowell and Saugus before expanding to Middleton, Reading, Melrose, Framingham, and Norwood. At the time, subs were being sold for just 25 cents.

Co-owners Rich and Rob Santoro said they plan to sell the shop and retire.

“It’s been a very long time and we’re ready to retire,” Rob said. “This is my 40th year doing this.”

A tentative closing date has been set for Feb. 4.

Local resident Mark Hefford is saddened to see the business call it quits.

“I’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember,” he said. “This is my second trip this week.”

The Santoro brothers are the third generation of the family. There is no fourth generation.

“We’ve had a day here and a day there but this is going to very nice for us,” Rob added.

Rich is most looking forward to the little things in retirement.

“I told my wife that the first thing we’re going to do is just take a step back and go out for breakfast,” he said.

Santoro’s was established in 1954.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)